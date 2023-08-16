Mikel Arteta presented David Raya’s 91-year-old grandfather with a heartwarming gift after the goalkeeper joined Arsenal.

The Gunners shared a video of the boss greeting Raya’s family, presenting Joaquin with his very own shirt.

“This is my biggest dream,” the 91-year-old says, before posing alongside Arteta and Arsenal’s sporting director Edu.

Raya has joined the club from London rivals Brentford on a loan deal.

He will offer Arsenal’s number one Aaron Ramsdale competition for the new season and there is an option to make the move permanent next summer.