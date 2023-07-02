Ben Stokes has questioned the “spirit of the game” during a post-match press conference after the controversial Jonny Bairstow dismissal.

Lord’s crowd reacted in deafening boos and endless refrains of “same old Aussies, always cheating” after Bairstow was stumped by Alex Carey.

The England captain said: “If I was fielding captain at the time, I would have put a lot more pressure on the umpires to ask them what their decision was around the ‘over’.

“Then I would have had a real think about the spirit of the game and would I want to potentially win a game with something like that happening. It would be no.”