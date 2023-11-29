Watch: Brendan Rodgers gifts Pope with Celtics shirt during Vatican visit

Brendan Rodgers and Celtic Football Club gifted Pope Francis with a signed shirt during a visit to the Vatican.

The squad was granted a private audience with the Pope following their 2-0 loss to Lazio in the Champions League on Tuesday night (28 November).

The head of the Catholic Church gave the squad words of encouragement following their loss, and praised the club’s ethos and values, noting that they were founded with the “specific goal of alleviating poverty in the City of Glasgow.”

Celtic have historically been a Catholic side, opposite to city rivals Rangers who are historically Protestant.