Chelsea have sacked Thomas Tuchel as manager.

In a statement released on Wednesday morning (7 September), the club placed on record “its gratitude to Thomas and his staff for all their efforts during their time” at Stamford Bridge.

The German football coach won the Champions League within six months of arriving, before claiming the Super Cup and Club World Cup the following season.

However, Chelsea have made a slow start to the 2022/23 season, winning just three of their first six Premier League fixtures, as well as losing their opening Champions League game last night.

