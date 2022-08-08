Commonwealth Games: Team Nigeria secures gold in 4x100m relay

Nigeria’s team quartet composed of Tobi Amusan, Favour Ofili, Rose Chukwuma and Grace Nwokocha, flew across the 4x100m Women’s relay and secured another gold medal at the Commonwealth Games on Sunday 7 August.

The women’s team won in a new African record of 42.10 seconds, and beat team England who crossed the line at 42.41 seconds, and Jamaica who passed at 43.08 seconds.

Team Nigeria won 35 medals at the 22nd edition of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, which took place from 28 July until 8 August.

