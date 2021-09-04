Manchester United fans rushed to Old Trafford to snap up Cristiano Ronaldo's new shirt, following the forward's transfer from Juventus.

The Portuguese superstar returns to the club he left 12 years ago and will once again wear the famous number seven shirt.

After news of his squad number was confirmed, supporters rushed to Man United's official club shop at Old Trafford to get their hands on a replica jersey.

The shop "unsurprisingly" ran out of pre-printed Ronaldo shirts, meaning some queued for "a couple of hours" to ensure they didn't leave empty-handed.