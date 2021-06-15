This video shows football star Cristiano Ronaldo removing two bottles of Coca-Cola placed in front of him at a Euro 2020 press conference.

He slid the bottles out of sight and instead brandishes a bottle of water, telling reporters in Portuguese: “Drink water!”

The 36-year-old, who is known to be laser-focused on healthy eating and fitness, appeared to take offence at the soft drinks, disdainfully muttering “Coca-Cola.”

The Portugal captain was speaking at a press conference alongside manager Fernando Santos ahead of his team’s Euros match against Hungary on Tuesday.

Coca-Cola is a sponsor of the tournament.