An angry Daniil Medvedev shouted at fans and called them “stupid” during his US Open win over Christopher O’Connell on Thursday night.

His reaction prompted a woman in the crowd to blow him a kiss in response.

Medvedev asks: “Can you shut up? Are you stupid or what?”

He appeared to be angered by a couple of fans who were walking to their seats as he lined up to serve.

The Russian No. 3 seed overcame O'Connell late Thursday night, in a match which ended after 1am in New York.