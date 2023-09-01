Independent TV
Watch fan’s response after Daniil Medvedev ‘calls woman stupid and tells her to shut up’ during US Open win
An angry Daniil Medvedev shouted at fans and called them “stupid” during his US Open win over Christopher O’Connell on Thursday night.
His reaction prompted a woman in the crowd to blow him a kiss in response.
Medvedev asks: “Can you shut up? Are you stupid or what?”
He appeared to be angered by a couple of fans who were walking to their seats as he lined up to serve.
The Russian No. 3 seed overcame O'Connell late Thursday night, in a match which ended after 1am in New York.
