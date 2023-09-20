Former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson claims fame “changed” David Beckham in a clip from the footballer’s new Netflix documentary.

In a trailer for the upcoming four-part series, Beckham and Ferguson seem to have differing opinions on Beckham’s fame and superstardom.

Beckham states:"My life had become something different.” He later adds: "It definitely didn't change me."

The camera then pans to Ferguson, who contradicts his opinion and states: "Well, he changed. There's no doubt about that."

Ferguson later praises Beckham and says: “There was something inside of him, that determination.”