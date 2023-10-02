David Beckham recalls first meeting Alex Ferguson after Manchester United signing

David Beckham has recalled how he looked up to Sir Alex Ferguson as a “father figure” during his time at Manchester United in a clip from his upcoming Netflix docuseries, Beckham.

In a teaser clip ahead of the docuseries’ release, the legendary footballer holds up a photograph of one of the first times the pair met.

The docuseries also features footage of a young Beckham describing what it was like to sign for United.

“[Sir Alex was] one of the most important people in my life from the age of 12, 13,” Beckham said.