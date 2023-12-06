Daredevil wakeskates across infinity pool and plunges off Dubai skyscraper

An American daredevil plunged off the side of a Dubai skyscraper pool in a “world first” stunt combining wakeskating and base jumping.

World champion wakeskater Brian Grubb glided across the infinity pool at the Address Beach Resort, which stands at 294 metres above sea level, before completing a 77-storey base jump and successfully landing on the beach below.

A custom drone towed the athlete across the water before Grubb embarked on the terrifying jump, footage from Red Bull shows.

His stunt, combining the two sports, has been dubbed “WakeBase.”