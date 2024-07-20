Eddie Howe addresses reports linking him to England manager job

Eddie Howe has addressed reports linking him to the vacant England manager job.

The Newcastle manager has been tipped as one of the favourites to take over the Three Lions following Gareth Southgate’s resignation.

Speaking to Sky Sports News on Friday (19 July) Howe said: “My commitment to Newcastle is unwavering and it has been since the day I came to the football club.

“I think as long as I have certain things in mind for me, as in I’m happy and I’m allowed to work in the way I need to work to get the best out of me.”