Eden Hazard has announced his retirement from football at the age of 32.

The Belgian forward, who was regarded as one of the best players in the world just a few years ago, has been without a club since his Real Madrid contract expired at the end of last season.

Hazard endured a challenging spell in Spain, where he often struggled for form and fitness.

But at Chelsea, where he played in his prime from 2012 to 2019, he lit up the Premier League with dazzling goals, assists and moments of individual brilliance.

Following Hazard’s decision to retire, check out some of the stats and facts from his career.