US Open Champion Emma Raducanu speaks fluent Mandarin while thanking her Chinese fans for their support following her Grand Slam win.

After beating fellow teenager Leylah Fernandez in the final 6-4 6-3, the British 18-year-old effortlessly switched into fluent Mandarin after being asked to say something to her Asian fanbase.

She said: “Hi, everyone.

“I wanna say thank you to you guys and I hope you could enjoy my tennis.

“I’m thrilled to win. Love you all, see you.”

Raducanu is thought to have picked the language up from her mum Renee who comes from China’s Shenyang.