England football legend Peter Shilton has hit out at the changes made to England’s Euro 2024 kit, but mistakenly got the colours of the St George’s flag wrong.

Nike revealed it had altered the cross using purple and blue horizontal stripes in what it called a “playful update” to the shirt ahead of Euro 2024.

The US firm said the colours were inspired by the training kit worn by England’s 1966 World Cup winners.

In an interview with BBC’s Today programme on Radio 4 on Friday (22 March), the World Cup winner said: “I don’t agree with it. I’m a traditionalist and England represents our country and red, white and blue are the colours we have on our flag.”