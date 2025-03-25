Roy Keane compared Reece James to an England legend after his stunning free kick against Latvia in the World Cup qualifier on Monday night (24 March).

The Chelsea right-back used his left foot to magnificently curl the ball into the top right corner to put England 1-0 up, after Lewis-Skelly won a free kick 25 years out.

Discussing James’ goal during the half-time analysis, former Manchester United captain said: “It reminds me of what David Beckham used to do, it’s very difficult to do.”