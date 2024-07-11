Watch as Walter the oracle orangutan predicts the winner of England and Spain’s Euro 2024 final.

The Dortmund Zoo favourite has had a mixed bag of results throughout the tournament.

After successfully “predicting” Germany's defeat by Spain in the Euro 2024 football championship, Walter selected the Netherlands to overcome England in yesterday’s (July 11) second semi-final.

England will take on Spain in Sunday’s final after a late 2-1 victory over the Dutch on Wednesday night.

Click on our video to watch Walter’s prediction.