Trent Alexander-Arnold admits he has a “newfound excitement” for international football since reverting to a midfield role with England.

Despite a host of eye-catching appearances at right-back for Liverpool as they won the Premier League and Champions League, Alexander-Arnold found his pathway to the England side blocked by strong competition in the shape of Kyle Walker, Kieran Trippier and Reece James.

"It's a huge opportunity, and it's one that I'm grateful to have," the England star told reporters.

"But also, I want to make sure that I take it."