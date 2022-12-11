The World Cup 2022 quarter-finals bring shock and mayhem | You Ask The Questions

Eight teams become four as the World Cup 2022 begins to draw to a close. After England’s heartbreaking loss to France, Morocco’s history-making run, Brazil’s surprise loss and the mayhem that is always a Netherlands vs Argentina game, Qatar 2022 is throwing up lots of questions. Luckily, Miguel Delaney is on hand to answer yours in You Ask The Questions. Can another World Cup semi-final mean Luka Modric is considered one of the greatest? Did the referees get it right? And can Neymar still be considered a great? Find out here. Click here to sign up to our newsletters.