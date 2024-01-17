Commentator Eni Aluko says Joey Barton’s insults left her ‘scared to leave house’

**_If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offer support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch._**

Football commentator Eni Aluko says she has been scared to leave her house after receiving abuse online following social media insults made by Joey Barton.

The former England footballer and her fellow ITV pundit Lucy Ward were compared to serial killers Fred and Rose West by Barton, following Crystal Palace’s FA Cup match against Everton earlier this month.

In a 15-minute video posted on Instagram on Tuesday (16 January), the 36-year-old said: “I’ve genuinely been scared this week. I didn’t leave my house until Friday and I’m now abroad.”

She also warned of the dangers of online abuse and the impact it has on people’s mental health.