Five former Lionesses have joined the Lightning Seeds to perform Three lions ahead of the Euro 2022 final.

The Lightning Seeds and David Baddiel, along with singer-songwriter Chelcee Grimes, played a special gig staged by The National Lottery on Saturday 30 July.

The event, organised to celebrate England’s appearance in Sunday’s UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 final, was also attended by former Lionesses Fara Williams, Rachel Yankey, Faye White, Rachel Brown and Anita Asante who performed an adapted version of the famous song with the musicians on stage.

