Euro 2024 groups announced with Scotland needing to ‘do homework’

The groups for Euro 2024 have been announced, with England set to take on Denmark, Slovenia and Serbia.

Scotland will face host country, Germany, along with Hungary and Switzerland. If Wales win their play-off matches they’ll find themselves up against France, the Netherlands and Austria.

“I’ve got to go away and do some homework”, Scotland’s boss, Steve Clarke, said of the news.

Former Scotland forward James McFadden admitted it would be a ‘tough group’ for them.

The final of Euro 2024 will take place on 14 July at Berlin’s Olympiastadion.