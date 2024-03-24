'I'm still jobless next year': Carlos Sainz reacts to unexpected Grand Prix win

Carlos Sainz joked he’s “still jobless next year” after an unexpected Australian Grand Prix win, just weeks after he had his appendix removed.

Max Verstappen retired mid-race after his car began producing smoke, giving Sainz, who was still sporting a bandage across his stomach, prime opportunity to take his place.

“I guess this is a good for me, but jokes aside, I know when I get in a good car I can get it done”, he told Sky Sports, noting he was “uncertain” he’d even be ready to come back.

Charles Leclerc took second, while McLaren’s Lando Norris came third.