McLaren F1 driver Lando Norris shows off neck strengthening exercise

F1 star Lando Norris has been showing off his intense neck exercises.

Drivers have to take good care of their bodies and when they hit the gym, it’s always “neck day”.

In a high-speed corner, the gravitational forces that drivers experience can make their helmeted heads weigh up to five times more than normal.

A strong neck is required to be able to cope with those forces for a Grand Prix distance - and it is also vital for vision.

“Gotta love neck day,” Norris wrote, sharing videos and photos of his workout on social media.