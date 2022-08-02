Lewis Hamilton is set to become a co-owner of the Denver Broncos NFL franchise.

The F1 star has joined the Walton-Penner family takeover of the three-time Super Bowl champions.

The group is led by Walmart heir Rob Walton and includes his daughter Carrie Walton Penner and her husband, Greg Penner.

Hamilton’s contribution to the group was revealed on Tuesday.

“We’re delighted to welcome seven-time Formula One world champion Sir Lewis Hamilton to our ownership group,” a statement said.

The Walton-Penner group has agreed to buy the Broncos for $4.65 billion, pending approval from the NFL.

