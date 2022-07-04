A group of environmental protesters stormed the track at Sunday’s British Grand Prix, in a move that has since been labelled as “dangerous and irresponsible” by Formula One boss Stefano Domenicali.

The incident was not broadcast on F1’s global television feed, but footage from witnesses shows a number of people climbing over the face and walking toward the tarmac as cars speed past.

While the race had been suspended following Zhou Guanyu’s horror crash, a number of drivers still passed the group as they returned to the pits.

