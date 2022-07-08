Sepp Blatter and Michel Platini, formerly two of the most powerful men in world football, have been acquitted on fraud charges in the Swiss federal criminal court.

The pair stood trial over a payment of two million Swiss francs (£1.6m) made by Blatter to Platini in 2011.

Both men had denied any wrongdoing and claimed the transfer was belated payment for Platini’s advisory work for Fifa.

Former Fifa president Blatter, 86, and ex-Uefa president Platini, 67, were banned from football in 2015.

