Manchester United fans protest Glazer family ownership before Liverpool game

Thousands of Manchester United fans took to the streets surrounding Old Trafford to protest against the Glazer family’s ownership of the club on Monday, 22 August.

Footage shows smoke from flares fill the air surrounding the stadium, as chanting fans with banners marched ahead of the rival game against Liverpool.

A recently-formed supporters group, The 1958, led the latest protest against the club’s American owners.

Demonstrators reached the stadium around 30 minutes before kickoff, with anti-Glazers chants continuing into the game.

