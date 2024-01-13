Usain Bolt takes record-breaking Formula E car for a spin

Usain Bolt had the chance meet a fellow world record-breaker at the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship in Mexico City, when he was allowed behind the wheel of the ultra-powerful Genbeta race car.

The car, is the world’s fastest single-seat electric race car and set a record of 218.71km/h last year, so there was no one better to test drive than the world’s fastest man alive.

“The power from the start was such a surprise and the adrenaline you got is on a different level, easily”, Bolt said of the experience.

“I would do it every day if I could!”