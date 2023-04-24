A skier had a lucky escape after falling into a glacier crevasse in the French Alps.

Footage shows Instagram user @lespowtos being swallowed up by a deceptive circle of snow that crumbles into a deep open crack.

The skier tumbles several feet down into the hole, which continues into darkness below him.

In comments in the Instagram post, the skier describes how he made it out of the crevasse using crampons - metal spikes attached to boots for travelling in snow - and a small piece of rope from his friends.

