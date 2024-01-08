Footage of Sir Bobby Charlton’s tribute to Franz Beckenbauer has resurfaced after the German football legend died at the age of 78.

Nicknamed “Der Kaiser” (The Emperor) for his commanding style on the field, Beckenbauer was presented with Laureus’ Lifetime Achievement award in 2007 by the English football icon, whom he faced at the 1966 World Cup.

Beckenbauer is one of just three men to have won the World Cup as a player and a manager.

In this clip, Sir Bobby recalled how England and Germany’s managers told both himself and Beckenbauer to watch out for each other in the 1966 final.