Gareth Bale addresses Ryan Reynolds’ appeal to play for Wrexham

Gareth Bale smiled as he addressed Ryan Reynolds’ and Rob McElhenney’s pleas for him to come out of retirement and play for Wrexham AFC.

The former Wales captain was offered the chance following the club’s promotion to the English Football League.

“Let’s play golf, where I totally won’t spend 4 hours trying to convince you to un-retire for one last magical season,” McElhenney had tweeted.

“I think I was more looking for a free round of golf off Rob,” Bale said.

