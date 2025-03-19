Young men are becoming increasingly isolated online and need stronger real-world role models, Sir Gareth Southgate has warned.

The former England football manager said a lack of real-world communities is pushing young men towards gaming, gambling, and pornography, during the BBC’s Richard Dimbleby Lecture on Tuesday, 18 March.

Sir Gareth stressed the importance of leaders showing that “how you treat others is more important than how much money you make.”

His speech came as discussions around incel culture and misogyny have been prompted by Netflix’s mini-series Adolescence, which follows the family of 13-year-old schoolboy, Jamie Miller, who is accused of the brutal murder of a young girl.