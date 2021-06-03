Gareth Southgate has criticised fans who booed when England players took a knee before their friendly win against Austria on Wednesday.

“It’s not something on behalf of our Black players I wanted to hear because it feels as though it’s a criticism of them,” the England boss said. “I think some people aren’t quite understanding the message.”

Jeers heard at the Riverside Stadium were drowned out by applause from other fans.

“I was pleased that was drowned out by the majority of the crowd,” Southgate said.

Athletes have been taking a knee to highlight racial injustice.