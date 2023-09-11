Moment 102-year-old war veteran crosses Great North Run finish line

A 102-year-old Second World War veteran completed the AJ Bell Great North Run on Sunday, 10 September.

Bill Cooksey, from County Durham, raised money for his local NHS Trust charity.

Footage shows the former teacher crossing the finish line before hugging his companion Gavin Iceton, who walked the route with him.

Before the race, Dragon’s Den star Sara Davies said: “Every year he does some big fundraiser for our local NHS community foundation, and as it’s the 75th anniversary of the NHS this year, he [wanted] to do the Great North Run.”