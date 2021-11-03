Henry Ruggs released by LA Raiders after fatal crash

Las Vegas Raiders has released Henry Ruggs III after he was arrested following a fatal car crash in which one woman died – and a dog was also killed.

Raiders wide receiver Ruggs is due to appear in court on Wednesday (3 November) on multiple felony charges following the incident in Las Vegas .

Ruggs was with a female passenger at the time, who remains in hospital, and "showed signs of impairment" when police arrived at the scene, according to a statement.