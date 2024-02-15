Jose Mourinho reveals what it was like to coach Cristiano Ronaldo in his prime

Jose Mourinho has revealed what it was like to coach Cristiano Ronaldo in his prime.

The pair worked together at Real Madrid for three seasons between 2010 and 2013, winning the La Liga title and the Copa del Rey.

During that period, Ronaldo was also battling it out with Barcelona rival Lionel Messi to be named the best footballer in the world.

Speaking to Rio Ferdinand on his FIVE podcast this week, Mourinho reflected on coaching the Madrid star over a decade ago.

He admitted that he only needed to give Ronaldo a few tactical adjustments, and just tried to ensure he was “happy” when playing.