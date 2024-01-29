Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insisted he had to “pull himself together” for the FA Cup victory over Norwich on Sunday 28 January amid an outpouring of emotion from friends and fans after he announced he would leave the club at the end of the season.

His players followed through on his insistence that nothing should change with a 5-2 win over their Championship opponents to set up a fifth-round tie at home to either Watford or Southampton.

Liverpool turn their attentions back to the Premier League next - with a mouthwatering midweek match against Chelsea at Anfield on Wednesday night.