Jurgen Klopp has revealed how his Liverpool players reacted to his decision to step down at the end of the season.

The German coach will leave Anfield this summer, after nine years at the club.

“The relief was there when I made the decision for myself,” Klopp said, when asked how he feels about his departure.

“Today it is mixed. I spoke with the players. The two important things I had to do was to tell our supporters and tell the players.

“The reaction of the players was top. It was really good. We’ve known each other for so long.”