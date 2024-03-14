Kate Abdo delivered the perfect response to Jamie Carragher after his on-air joke about her relationship.

The former Liverpool defender said Abno was “not loyal” to her partner Malik Scott after Arsenal’s Champions League victory over Porto on Tuesday (12 March).

Returning to CBS presenting duties alongside Carragher, Thierry Henry and Micah Richards on Wednesday, Abdo delivered an iconic response to Carragher.

Going through each of her three pundits, she referred to them as her “family’”.

When she got to Carragher, the 42-year-old said: “Jamie Carragher. A chip on his shoulder. He’s capable of saying anything for attention. Does he go too far sometimes? Absolutely. Does he apologise? Yes he does.”