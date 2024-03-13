Jamie Carragher and Kate Abdo appeared to clash as the former footballer commented on her relationship in a tense exchange during CBS Sports’ Champions League coverage of Arsenal vs Porto on Tuesday (12 March.)

The pair were joined by Thierry Henry and Micah Richards at the Emirates, when Carragher suggested Abdo should put on the Arsenal shirt he was wearing.

As she explained she was “loyal” to Manchester United, the former Liverpool defender told Abdo: “You’re not loyal to Malik [Scott],’ prompting the CBS host to fire back.

“What? How can you even say that?” she replied.