Kevin De Bruyne’s tearful message to fans after last Man City match at Etihad

A tearful Kevin De Bruyne paid an emotional farewell to Manchester City fans telling them he hoped they would remember him “with joy”.

The Belgian made his 142nd and final home appearance for the club in Tuesday’s 3-1 win over Bournemouth.

Pep Guardiola could be seen crying too as videos of tributes from former team-mates including Sergio Aguero, Fernandinho, and Vincent Kompany, club great Mike Summerbee and admirers including Thierry Henry were played on the big screen.

City players and staff had lined up to give De Bruyne a guard of honour as he walked out on to the pitch alongside his wife Michele and their three children.