Kobe Bryant’s wife Vanessa emotionally unveils statue of late LA Lakers legend

Vanessa Bryant became emotional as she unveiled a statue honouring her late husband Kobe Bryant.

The Los Angeles Lakers revealed a 19ft bronze likeness of the NBA icon outside their downtown arena on Thursday 8 February.

It depicts Bryant in his white No 8 jersey with his right index finger raised as he walked off the court following his 81-point performance against the Toronto Raptors in January 2006.

Kobe’s widow, Vanessa, dedicated the statue to everyone who “rooted for him” over the years.

“I will leave you with one of my husband’s amazing quotes: ‘Leave the game better than you found it. And when it comes time for you to leave, leave a legend’. And that, he did.”