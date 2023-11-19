F1’s Lando Norris expresses Las Vegas Grand Prix track concerns moments before crash

F1 driver Lando Norris expressed his concerns about the Las Vegas Grand Prix track moments before his heavy crash during the race on Sunday (19 November).

The McLaren driver lost control of his car at turn 12 of the new Las Vegas Strip Circuit, crashing into the wall, before spinning into the barrier.

He told his engineer he was OK and was transferred to the circuit medical centre.

In an interview with Sky Sports earlier today, Martin Brundle asked Norris: “How does the track feel?”

He replies: “Pretty dreadful, just because it’s the least high temp we have had all weekend. Just because you’re pushing on an out-lap. Normally you don’t push on an out-lap.

“It didn’t feel great, it should come back towards us. The track should improve a lot throughout the race.”