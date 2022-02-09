Formula One star Lando Norris will stay at McLaren until the end of the 2025 season, the team have announced. Norris, 22, signed a contract in May last year to keep him at McLaren until 2022, but the deal has since been extended for a further three years. Andreas Seidl, McLaren team principal, said: "The opportunity to extend our relationship with Lando reflects not only our commitment but our belief and confidence in his talent." Norris landed his first pole position and made the podium four times in the 2021 season.

Interested in sport? Sign up to our newsletters here.