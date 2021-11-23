LeBron James has been suspended for the first time in his career after clashing with Isaiah Stewart.

James has received a one-match suspension, while Stewart has been suspended for two matches after the players clashed during the game between the LA Lakers and the Detroit Pistons on Nov. 21.

James appeared to hit Stewart while battling for a rebound, leaving the Pistons center with a large cut near his right eye with Stewart then having to be held back repeatedly by teammates and members of the Pistons coaching staff.

