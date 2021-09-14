Lewis Hamilton credits Formula 1’s halo safety device for saving his life after a crash at this weekend's Italian Grand Prix.

The seven-time world champion and Red Bull’s Max Verstappen collided at Monza.

Verstappen’s vehicle ended up on top of Hamilton’s cockpit with a wheel rolling over the Mercedes driver's head.

Both were forced to retire following the collision.

"Thank God for the halo which saved me, and saved my neck," Lewis Hamilton said after the race.

The halo is a curved reinforced bar located above and in front of the driver's head in the cockpit.