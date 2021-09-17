A teenager from western India has broken the world record for the quickest ever limbo-skate.

The impressive activity involves doing the splits while roller-skating under bars just inches from the ground.

Shristi Dharmendra Sharma, 17, slid under 10 bars in just 1.69 seconds, setting a new Guinness World Record.

The teenager, who competes nationally in roller hockey and short track ice speed skating, incredibly holds four other world records.

Sharma has previously explained that her biggest challenge - but greatest success - was completing the lowest limbo skate on ice over a 10 metre stretch.