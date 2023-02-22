Jurgen Klopp has admitted Liverpool’s 5-2 loss to Real Madrid could be “damaging” to his team’s mentality.

The Reds went 2-0 up at Anfield in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie, but ultimately crumbled in the second half against the competition’s defending champions.

“If we allow this one game to be influential we are really silly,” Klopp said at full-time.”

He added: “5-2 could be damaging, but I hope I can make sure that isn’t happening.”

