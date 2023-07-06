Logan Paul and Ricochet ‘brawl’ backstage after Money In The Bank clash

Influencer Logan Paul and professional wrestler Ricochet ended up locked in a backstage brawl, the latest in a string of altercations between the two fighters.

The two met at Royal Rumble 2023 when they attempted a Spanish Fly through some tables set up earlier in the match, but Paul ended up landing on his face.

Their paths crossed once again at Money in the Bank, a professional wrestling event promoted where wrestlers fight to take home a briefcase full of cash.

Neither Paul nor Ricochet retrieved the money, however, they were spotted by fans after the show taking shots at each other backstage.